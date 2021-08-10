Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$60.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.

HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.42.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE HDI traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$40.00. The company had a trading volume of 261,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,845. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$19.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.32. The stock has a market cap of C$851.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.98.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.