Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$60.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the stock’s current price.
HDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.42.
TSE HDI traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$40.00. The company had a trading volume of 261,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,845. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$19.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.32. The stock has a market cap of C$851.52 million and a P/E ratio of 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.98.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
