Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$60.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.83.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI traded up C$1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.99. 104,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.98. The stock has a market cap of C$851.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$19.79 and a 1-year high of C$40.09.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.