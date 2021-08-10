Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$60.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.83.
HDI traded up C$1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.99. 104,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.98. The stock has a market cap of C$851.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$19.79 and a 1-year high of C$40.09.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
