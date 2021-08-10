Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,627.33. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

