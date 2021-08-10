Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,650 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

LON HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). The stock had a trading volume of 5,538,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,627.33. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

