Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,430

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

Shares of HL stock traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,627.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

