Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

HRGLY stock traded down $5.58 on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.19. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

