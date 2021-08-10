Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 1,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

