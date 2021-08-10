Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

HRGLY stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

