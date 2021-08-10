Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). The company had a trading volume of 5,538,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,627.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.