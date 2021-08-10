Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). 5,538,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.33. The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.