Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 1,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.