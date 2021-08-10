Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0916 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $955.22 million and $80.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,134,174,586 coins and its circulating supply is 10,431,350,586 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

