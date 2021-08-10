Harte Hanks (HRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Harte Hanks to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. On average, analysts expect Harte Hanks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTH opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.03. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

