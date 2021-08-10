Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.94 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $117.49 million and $29.94 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $193.76 or 0.00425458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 639,925 coins and its circulating supply is 606,356 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.