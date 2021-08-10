Haven Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $564,315.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00011478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.71 million and $564,315.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,424,949 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

