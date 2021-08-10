Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.