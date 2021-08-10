HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s current price.

ADMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 16,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,914. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

