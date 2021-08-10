Head-To-Head Analysis: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 28.54% 11.26% 1.27% South Plains Financial 25.50% 16.81% 1.70%

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and South Plains Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $252.75 million 2.91 $59.31 million $4.21 12.75 South Plains Financial $239.83 million 1.80 $45.35 million $2.48 9.66

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than South Plains Financial. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats South Plains Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company operates 25 full-service banking locations; and 13 loan production offices located throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. South Plains Financial, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

