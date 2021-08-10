Head-To-Head Analysis: Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) versus Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Harbor Custom Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.34 billion 0.27 $50.93 million N/A N/A Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.92 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hovnanian Enterprises and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 21.77% -21.60% 4.97% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Harbor Custom Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Homebuilding Operation segment consists of the following geographical segments: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and West. The Financial Services segment offers mortgage loans and title services to the customers of homebuilding operations. The company was founded by Kevork S. Hovnanian in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, NJ.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

