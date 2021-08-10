Head to Head Contrast: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) versus CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Naspers has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and Naspers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Naspers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 30.39 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Naspers $5.93 billion 13.59 $5.30 billion N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Naspers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group N/A -241.59% 38.18% Naspers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Naspers beats CMG Holdings Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

