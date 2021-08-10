Head to Head Review: AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) & Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Sequans Communications -92.96% N/A -37.32%

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AU Optronics and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.16%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.79 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.70 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -4.15

Sequans Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats AU Optronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; and manufactures and sells TFT-LCD modules and panels, TV sets, backlight modules, automotive parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills. In addition, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and engages in venture capital investment activities. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

