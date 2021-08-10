Head to Head Review: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) versus NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.18%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,501.42 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.69 -$4.58 million $0.32 50.69

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Verra Mobility -5.19% 14.28% 3.32%

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

