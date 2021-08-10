Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDDRF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,378. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

