Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $57.66, but opened at $55.51. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 7,894 shares.

Specifically, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $193,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,561,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,350. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

