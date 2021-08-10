HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of HealthEquity worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,828. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

