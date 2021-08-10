HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72,604.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $343.29 million and approximately $72,604.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004581 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00032425 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00036469 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

