Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,145 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Helios Technologies worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.