Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.15. 221,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.