Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of HLIO traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

