Helix Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,903.20 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Helix has a market cap of $76,903.20 and $44.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00016646 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 181.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

