Helmet.insure Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and $1.56 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00161577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,816.88 or 0.99885364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00824593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,432,914 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

