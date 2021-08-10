HempCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,874.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $3,874.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.00 or 1.00099022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00032229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00071316 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,983,022 coins and its circulating supply is 262,847,872 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.