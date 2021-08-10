Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

