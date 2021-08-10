Hermez Network Price Hits $4.36 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $2.29 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00009542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00867883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00154313 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

