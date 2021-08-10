Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

NYSE HES traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 84,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.68 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

