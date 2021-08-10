Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

