HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces Earnings Results

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,778. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

