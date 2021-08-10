Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.70

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

HKMPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

