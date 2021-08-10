Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.