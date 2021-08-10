Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Up 0.3%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.61). 763,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,021,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2,625.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 142.42%.

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £655.59 ($856.53).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

