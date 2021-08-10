Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,155

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,006.38 ($13.15).

Shares of HSX traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 939.80 ($12.28). The company had a trading volume of 920,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,513. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 851.47. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -184.27.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

