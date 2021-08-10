Hoge Finance (HOGE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and $1.03 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

HOGE is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,295,817,227 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

