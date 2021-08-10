Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) vs. GATX (NYSE:GATX) Head to Head Analysis

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Holicity alerts:

This table compares Holicity and GATX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A GATX $1.21 billion 2.71 $151.30 million $4.59 20.14

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Holicity and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 1 4 0 2.80

GATX has a consensus price target of $91.74, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A GATX 8.74% 7.13% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GATX beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services. The Rail International segment consists of operations in Europe. The Portfolio Management segment is composed of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.