Holo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $281.40 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and approximately $281.40 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00853455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,731,976 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

