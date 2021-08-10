Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post sales of $27.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $111.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $106.34 million, with estimates ranging from $106.27 million to $106.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

