Homeros Market Cap Hits $23.20 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Homeros has a market cap of $23.20 million and $5.15 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

