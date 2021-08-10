Honest (HNST) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $59,565.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00153459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00146969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,545.47 or 0.99845063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00819699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

