Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

