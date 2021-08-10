Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

