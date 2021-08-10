Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.18 or 0.00155745 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $811.16 million and approximately $56.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00294875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 128.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,396,275 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

